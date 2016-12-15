Nokia to acquire IP network analytics firm Deepfield

Nokia

Nokia has announced plans to acquire Deepfield to improve the firm's IP network and data analytics solutions portfolio.

Announced on December 15, Nokia said the deal to acquire the small US-based company "will extend Nokia's leadership in real-time, analytics-driven network and service automation" and will advance solutions including network and application insight and analytics and the chance to better protect networks from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Once well-known for manufacturing mobile devices, Nokia devices will once again hit the shelves in 2017 due to HMD's 10-year license to use the brand.

However, Nokia will not be producing these devices itself; instead, the tech giant has been utilizing its vast patent portfolio to rake in revenue and has been looking towards new technologies including virtual reality and 5G networking.

Founded in 2011, Deepfield provides cloud, application, and IP network analytics in real-time to clients for the purposes of network efficiency improvement and security.

By snapping up the 65-member Deepfield team, Nokia plans to integrate the firm's technology into solutions including the open SDN platform Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) and the Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP).

Craig Labovitz, founder and CEO of Deepfield commented:

"We are very pleased to join Nokia, a like-minded global leader in IP networking with shared values in network innovation. I look forward to leveraging the strength of Nokia's world-class customer, sales and support footprint to take our Deepfield technology worldwide. This will also give us a solid foundation from which to accelerate the creation of new value -- both in the Deepfield portfolio, and in joint areas such as telemetry and automation."

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.