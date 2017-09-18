Note 8 and Apple iPhone X, 8, Watch Series 3 (MobileTechRoundup #406)

While last week contained a ton of Apple news, we first kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #406 with some talk of the Note 8, HTC U11, and LG V30.

Image: ZDNet
  • Galaxy Note 8 bought and Matt loves it
  • HTC U11 gets a squeezable update
  • Where the heck is the LG V30?
  • Google has a phone announcement on October 4. Next Pixel?
  • Bose may be the first have Google Assistant headphones
  • Apple TV 4K - meh
  • Kevin bought an Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus - really the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus
  • iPhone X: about that notch

Running time: 79 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 91MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

