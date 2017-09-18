Note 8 and Apple iPhone X, 8, Watch Series 3 (MobileTechRoundup #406)

While last week contained a ton of Apple news, we first kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #406 with some talk of the Note 8, HTC U11, and LG V30.
- Galaxy Note 8 bought and Matt loves it
- HTC U11 gets a squeezable update
- Where the heck is the LG V30?
- Google has a phone announcement on October 4. Next Pixel?
- Bose may be the first have Google Assistant headphones
- Apple TV 4K - meh
- Kevin bought an Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus - really the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus
- iPhone X: about that notch
Running time: 79 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 91MB)
