Now you can fly selfie drones inside Apple stores

Just in case selfie sticks weren't enough, flying robots are now equipped to take photos.

Starting April 12, you can try one right inside an Apple store. Zero Zero Robots announced that its autonomous camera drone, the Hover Camera Passport, is now available exclusively on Apple.com and in Apple stores in several countries.

"We're thrilled to bring autonomous flying photography into the hands of consumers who are excited by truly innovative technology that impact their everyday lives," said MQ Wang, founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics, in a statement. "By selling in Apple, we want more customers to capture their memories in a near-effortless way through breathtaking perspectives that can only be achieved through Hover Camera Passport."

While other drones have been sold through the Apple store in the past, this is the first one that customers can fly right in the store. Demos will be conducted through an iPhone so that even people who have never flown a drone before can try taking selfies with the Passport. The Passport is a safe bet, since its propellers are completely enclosed and flight is managed by proprietary artificial intelligence. A specially trained Apple Genius will also assist with every demo.

The Passport package will be available in Apple stores across the US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and the UK for USD $499. It includes the drone, two batteries, a charger, an adapter, and a bag. There are also some new updates to Passport's user interface and editing capabilities. Passport is now compatible with Apple Video and Final Cut Pro X. With an app, Passport can also use machine learning to instantly select and edit the best photos and videos.

"These critical updates that make Hover Camera Passport even easier to use, will guide users to a truly out-of-the-box flying robot through Hover Camera Passport," said Wang. "Our team has been working hard to continue to give consumers the most user-friendly experience with a flying camera."

