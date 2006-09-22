NSW govt meets potential telco suppliers

The New South Wales state government met with telcos this week as it moved closer to deciding which ones will benefit from its massive AU$260 million annual telecommunications spend for the next few years.

A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Commerce confirmed the Tuesday meeting via telephone to ZDNet Australia late yesterday.

The briefing held in Sydney is a likely precursor to the state formally putting its whole of government telecommunications business on the market through a series of panel contracts.

Following the contracts being awarded, individual agencies would then request services from telcos sitting on those panels.

The meeting this week followed a call put out by the state in April for expressions of interest in providing services.

"All major industry players" responded to that call, according to a statement put out by NSW Commerce Minister John Della Bosca in May.

In general, the NSW government is trying to reduce its annual spend on telecommunications, as well as other ICT services, through the consolidation of contracts.

This week's meeting also came as the state went to market on Tuesday for its whole of government desktop, notebook and small server purchasing needs for at least the next three years.