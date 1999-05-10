Nuggets: When is a PC a jukebox?

You can't stop the muzik!

CD Copier Pro from IMSI effectively turns your hard drive into a multi-disc CD-ROM drive.

The software allows you to create up to 23 virtual CD-ROM drives, meaning you can run up to 23 CD-ROM applications at one time -- not something I'm sure there's all that much demand for actually. Still it does mean that you can play audio CDs at the same time you play games, run that very useful encyclopaedia and suchlike. Another advantage of the software is it negates carrying a bag of CDs and external drives around.

Each drive takes up about 500 MB of your hard disk, but there's an option to compress your virtual CDs by up to 80 percent. Available now for £29.99.

