Nuheara IQBuds, Apple HomePod, Galaxy S9 rumors, Pixel 2 (MobileTechRoundup show #412)

As we pass the time between CES and MWC, both podcast hosts pulled out the credit card for some new gear. Stay tuned for more thoughts as things arrive for testing.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer

There is a bit of a lull in mobile news between CES and MWC, but that didn't stop Kevin and I from recording MobileTechRoundup show #420 that goes for more than an hour.

  • Who ordered a HomePod?
  • Matt has a new Pixel 2 in Kinda Blue
  • Wirecutter pulls "best Android phone" ranking from OnePlus 5T
  • Galaxy S9 and S9+ coming soon
  • Kevin bought smart headphones to improve his hearing
  • Google Clips is now available for wait-list ordering at $249
  • Kevin got Gigabit Fiber this week but...

Running time: 79 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 91MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

