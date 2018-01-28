Nuheara IQBuds, Apple HomePod, Galaxy S9 rumors, Pixel 2 (MobileTechRoundup show #412)

There is a bit of a lull in mobile news between CES and MWC, but that didn't stop Kevin and I from recording MobileTechRoundup show #420 that goes for more than an hour.
- Who ordered a HomePod?
- Matt has a new Pixel 2 in Kinda Blue
- Wirecutter pulls "best Android phone" ranking from OnePlus 5T
- Galaxy S9 and S9+ coming soon
- Kevin bought smart headphones to improve his hearing
- Google Clips is now available for wait-list ordering at $249
- Kevin got Gigabit Fiber this week but...
Running time: 79 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 91MB)
