Nutanix buys app discovery startup Netsil

Video: Nutanix is Excited to Welcome Netsil to the Nutanix Family

Nutanix has just announced its second acquisition so far this month, scooping up Netsil, a San Francisco-based company that makes application discovery and operations management software.

The software-defined data center player plans to use Netsil's technology to bolster the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform with more tools to secure, identify, and fix performance issues in containerized apps.

"Netsil, which can be consumed as a cloud-based service, and when combined with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software, gives both DevOps and IT teams the power to quickly deploy and operate applications with confidence, in any cloud, at any scale, while ensuring reliability, performance and security," said Nutanix chief product officer Sunil Potti.

Read also: Nutanix expands software footprint with HPE, Cisco, offers more pricing options

Earlier this month, Nutanix announced its acquisition of Minjar, makers of Botmetric, a cloud management service for cost analysis, security and automation. Nutanix said it plans to use the deal to bolster its Enterprise Cloud OS software with capabilities to help enterprises manage their multi-cloud deployments.

As for Netsil, there are no details yet as to how the company will operate after the acquisition closes. Nutanix said it will provide more information to Netsil customers when the deal is done. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

