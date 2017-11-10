Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday 2017 ad leaks with numerous laptop, desktop deals

With the leak of Office Depot/OfficeMax's Black Friday ad, PC buyers have even more deals to mull over if they are in the market for a new laptop or desktop.

You'll need to get up early on Friday to score the lowest-priced systems, as the two cheapest laptops offered are doorbusters from 7:45 a.m. on the 24th. (Alternatively, you can get them online starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving.) These include an HP 14-am052nr laptop (similar to the Stream that Walmart and Staples are also discounting) with Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 14-inch screen, and a year's subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal Edition for $167.99) and a Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 with Pentium CPU, 4GB of memory, 500GB hard drive, and 11.6-inch touchscreen for $249.99.

Other doorbuster laptop specials are a trio of midrange 15.6.-inch HP systems, from a $309.99 model (Core i3, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive) to a $349.99 configuration (latest generation Core i5, 8GB RAM, terabyte hard drive) to a $449.99 edition with the latest Core i7 processor and touchscreen capabilities. If you want a more powerful convertible laptop, the Lenovo Flex with Core i5, 8 gigs of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 15.6-inch 1080p (full HD) touchscreen is the highest-priced doorbuster at $529.99.

Office Depot/OfficeMax also has a pair of 15.6-inch HP touchscreen laptops as part of its online-only deals starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving, both using the latest Core i7 processors. One comes with 12GB of RAM and a terabyte hard drive for $499.99, while the other has 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive for $529.99. If you prefer a hybrid device, a Core i5 Microsoft Surface Pro with bundled Surface Pro Type Cover is an online-only deal for $899.

A cheaper, if much less powerful, Surface Pro alternative is the NuVision Kickstand Draw Windows tablet with detachable keyboard and bundled stylus for $199.99. The one other tablet special on offer is a 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite Android slate for $69.99, a sale roughly on par with competitors.

A slew of desktop deals are also available from Office Depot/OfficeMax on Black Friday, two all-in-one PC doorbusters: an HP with AMD A6 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 21.5-inch display for $349.99 or a Dell with Pentium CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 23.8-inch full HD touchscreen for $419.99. It appears that the same Dell all-in-one (or at least one with the same specs) is also listed as an online-only special, along with a 27-inch HP Pavilion with Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and full HD touchscreen for $699.99.

If you prefer a traditional desktop tower instead, your options include a slim HP with AMD A9 processor, 8GB of memory, and 1TB hard drive $279.99, a Lenovo IdeaCentre with AMD 12, 12 gigs of RAM, and terabyte hard drive for $100 more, or an HP Pavilion with Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 16GB of Intel Optane memory to boost performance for $474.99. In a nod to the enduring PC gaming presence, the office retailer even has a Dell Inspiron 5675 tower with AMD Ryzen processor and a Radeon RX 570 graphics card for $649.99.