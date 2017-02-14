OLED iPhone 8 may finally have the feature that owners have been craving

Ever since the iPhone was released back in 2007 the single feature that owners have craved for the most above all else has been a longer battery life. Ten years on and Apple might finally deliver this.

According to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (as reported by 9to5Mac) while the super-expensive OLED iPhone is going to be physically about the same size as the iPhone 7, the batteries are going to be significantly bigger.

The current iPhone 7 has a battery 1960 mAH battery, but according to Kuo the next generation OLED iPhone 8 will see that bumped up by around 50 percent, taking it closer to the power pack inside the iPhone 7 Plus, which has a 2900 mAh battery.

While the faster processor and the OLED display would undoubtedly mop some of this extra power up, a 50 percent increase is very significant and could give the iPhone's standby time - which has hovered around the 250 to 300-minute mark over the lifespan of the iPhone - a much-needed battery life boost.

How can Apple put a bigger battery into the OLED iPhone 8 while keeping its physical dimensions the same?

According to Kuo, Apple is going to pull off that trick by using stacked 'substrate-like' PCB mainboard, which allows Apple to pack the electronics into denser layers, offering more space for a bigger battery.

Now that rumored+ $1,000 price tag for the OLED iPhone 8 is making a lot more sense.

But it's not all good news.

Kuo claims that the non-OLED 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones - which currently are rumored to the called the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus - won't make use of stackable mainboards, which means battery capacity in those models will be roughly comparable to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Which means that if you want a better battery life than the Plus version of the iPhone currently offers, you're going to have to dig deep and pay a hefty entry price.

