Here's how to clear all your iPhone notifications with a single tap

Sometimes, I'll go days (or even weeks) before the clutter begins to get to me, and I want to clear them all out. The annoyance factor is that I really don't like having to clear out each day's set of notifications individually.

Oh, yeah, I know it's pretty much a first world problem, but still, every tap eats up a small amount of my soul.

Fortunately, the solution is one tap (and hold) away. That's the idea behind our new one-click wonder series (which we've creatively extended to allow a quick tap or two, as well). Every so often, we'll share with you simple solutions to eradicate minor annoyances.

In this case, all you need to do is press and hold the little X on your notifications. This is a 3D touch move, so you'll need an iPhone 6s or newer phone (sorry, SE owners, you don't have 3D touch). If your notifications aren't visible, just slide them down from the top and then tap and hold the X.

Poof! No more notifications.

For you Apple Watch owners, clearing notifications work pretty much the same way. The Watch has 3D touch as well, although for some reason they call it force touch on the Watch). In any case, drag down your notifications from your watch face screen, press and hold, and then dismiss all your notifications.

It's almost like magic.

Are there any other one-click wonders you can suggest or wish for? Go ahead and share in the TalkBacks below.

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.