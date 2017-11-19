OnePlus 5T, Android 8.0 Oreo beta, and Black Friday chat (MobileTechRoundup #414)

The OnePlus 5T was announced this week, the two hosts loaded Android 8.0 Oreo beta on the Essential Phone, and listen to the show for a special surprise at the end.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobility

No new devices were purchased this week on MobileTechRoundup show #414, but there was still enough mobile tech to chat about for more than an hour.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • OnePlus 5T launches
  • Android 8.0 beta (looking good on Essential Phone)
  • Kevin's phone unlock cycle with the S8+
  • Pixel Buds get panned in early reviews
  • Firefox Quantum is here (but the speed improvements on mobile aren't there yet)
  • Question from Alan on using a Project Fi SIM in the iPhone
  • Good Black Friday deals from Wirecutter, Thrifter and Amazon.
  • Thanks to HTC, we're giving away an HTC U11 Life!

Running time: 74 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 85MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All