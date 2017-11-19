OnePlus 5T, Android 8.0 Oreo beta, and Black Friday chat (MobileTechRoundup #414)

No new devices were purchased this week on MobileTechRoundup show #414, but there was still enough mobile tech to chat about for more than an hour.
- OnePlus 5T launches
- Android 8.0 beta (looking good on Essential Phone)
- Kevin's phone unlock cycle with the S8+
- Pixel Buds get panned in early reviews
- Firefox Quantum is here (but the speed improvements on mobile aren't there yet)
- Question from Alan on using a Project Fi SIM in the iPhone
- Good Black Friday deals from Wirecutter, Thrifter and Amazon.
- Thanks to HTC, we're giving away an HTC U11 Life!
Running time: 74 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 85MB)
