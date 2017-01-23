Optus signs AU$75m deal for communications services provision

Optus Business has announced signing a AU$75 million deal with travel agency Flight Centre to provide unified collaboration and communication services over a period of five years.

Flight Centre's "transformation strategy" will be led by Optus' Business arm, with the contract also allowing for the telco to deliver global security, mobility, data connectivity expansion, and the migration of its operations to Optus' virtualised contact-centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution.

"As Australian organisations address the challenges of disruption, our ongoing strategic relationship between Optus and Flight Centre highlights the importance of partnership and collaboration in tackling evolving customer expectations in an ever-changing technology landscape," Optus Business managing director John Paitaridis said.

The travel agent will be moved over to the CCaaS solution within 12 months, Optus said.

Optus Business added cybersecurity prevention, detection, and monitoring capabilities to its managed security services portfolio in September, with the solution running on the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform.

Optus' parent company Singtel said the Palo Alto solution bolsters its existing cybersecurity mechanisms, meshing with its managed security services business unit, Trustwave, and providing managed security services through Singtel's eight security operations centres.

"Our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks is another example of Optus Business' ongoing investment in growing Australia's ability to combat the increasing frequency and sophistication of cybersecurity threats," Paitaridis said last year.

"Our enhanced managed security services are complemented by Palo Alto Networks' innovative technologies, and support Australian businesses and government agencies with services they need to operate confidently in the digital and global market."

Optus Business also provides telecommunications and managed services throughout Australia and Asia to ANZ Bank, last year extending its contract out to 2020.

Under the agreement, Optus and Singtel provide domestic data network services, international data network services, mobility, collaboration, contact centre services, and managed services for ANZ.