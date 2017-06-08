Optus Wholesale brings Ethernet over NBN online

Optus announced on Thursday that it is now offering Ethernet over NBN (EoNBN) to its wholesale customers, and is looking to target TC-2 customers on the NBN.

The Singaporean-owned telco said EoNBN would be used in bandwidth-heavy Layer 2 and 3 use cases such as setting up WANs, private VPNs, internet access, and helping improve access to cloud services.

"This new technology means Optus Wholesale can deliver wholesale partners enterprise grade data services over the NBN network [sic] in addition to our existing fibre and copper networks to deliver more reach and flexibility," said John Castro, Optus wholesale sales and marketing vice president.

"There is an increasing appetite to deliver more business and enterprise products across the NBN."

Optus Wholesale said it was looking to create an Evolve Voice product that will be delivered via Ethernet over NBN.

Earlier this year, Optus announced it was offering state-based access to NBN's 121 points of interconnect thanks to the use of aggregated virtual circuits in eight datacentres across the country.

"This means wholesale customers can realise improved efficiencies, and offer lower latency for end customers, for example a WA-based wholesale end user will experience better latency from a WA-based datacentre, rather than one previously based in Sydney due to the datacentre's proximity to the end customer," Castro said in January.

Optus started selling wholesale residential NBN products to all NBN points of interconnect in July last year.

In its annual results announced last month, the telco reported AU$620 million in wholesale revenue, with AU$281 million coming from wholesale satellite services, AU$108 million from wholesale voice, and AU$231 million from wholesale data and IP.

Overall the company saw a AU$0.7 billion drop in operating revenue to record AU$5.28 billion for the year to March, which the telco attributed to the regulatory decision in August 2015 to reduce the rate that mobile network operators can charge each other and fixed-line network operators for calls.