Oracle adds data management services to EPM cloud

Oracle is beefing up its Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) cloud with the launch of a new cloud platform that provides management services for enterprise data assets.

Oracle said the new Enterprise Data Management Cloud brings improvements to data integrity and alignment to help enterprises reconcile financial data sets after cloud adoption, mergers, acquisitions, reorganizations, and restructuring.

Changes to application metadata, dimensions, hierarchies, mappings and related attributes are often handled manually through spreadsheets, email, and in-person meetings, Oracle said in a press release.

With the new addition to the Oracle EPM Cloud, the pitch is that finance teams can avoid manual errors and inconstancies, and improve outcomes, with centralized, self-service data maintenance and data sharing.

"As organizations grow and evolve, business and finance leaders face an increasingly complex range of challenges in managing and governing their enterprise data assets that cannot be successfully addressed through traditional approaches," said Hari Sankar, group vice president of EPM product management at Oracle.

"With OracleEnterprise Data Management Cloud, we are providing a modern platform that streamlines business transformation efforts and enables organizations to maintain data integrity, accuracy and consistency across all their applications."

