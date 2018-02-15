Oracle buys DDoS software maker Zenedge

Video: The cloud is getting smarter: Oracle's all in for AI

Oracle on Thursday announced that it's acquiring cybersecurity firm Zenedge. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Oracle said Zenedge helps businesses secure applications and databases from malicious web traffic via its web application firewall (WAF) and distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation products. Zenedge claims that its products can lead to a 99-percent reduction in dangerous website traffic and a 99.75-percent improvement in page load times.

The aim with the acquisition is to expand Oracle's cloud infrastructure and Domain Name System (DNS) capabilities.

Read also: Oracle's Hurd says 90 percent of enterprise apps will have integrated AI by 2020 as automation picks up

"Customers demand enterprise-grade infrastructure to run their critical business systems in the cloud," said Don Johnson, SVP of product development at Oracle. "The combination with Zenedge equips Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with integrated, next-generation network and infrastructure security, to address modern security threats."



As of now, Zenedge also offers DDoS protection services for AWS deployments. Oracle made no mention of how it plans to handle current Zenedge partner integrations, but it did note that Zenedge will continue to operate and service customers as-is until the acquisition closes. After that, it's unlikely that the AWS offering will stick around.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Top cloud providers 2018: How AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba stack up

Here's a look at the annual run rates, hybrid cloud strategies and approaches to artificial intelligence and machine learning among the public cloud providers.

Oracle adds data management services to EPM cloud

Oracle said the new Enterprise Data Management Cloud brings improvements to data integrity and alignment to help enterprises reconcile financial data sets.