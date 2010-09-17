Oracle earnings reflect increased software growth

Oracle has exceeded expectations for both first-quarter earnings and revenue as the company said its hardware business "grew faster than expected".

The company reported first quarter earnings of $1.4bn (£891m), or 27 cents a share, on revenue of $7.5bn, up 48 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were 42 cents a share. Wall Street was looking for earnings of 37 cents a share on revenue of $7.3bn.

"Our software business grew strongly in all regions with new licence sales up 25 percent. Our hardware business also grew faster than we expected with Sun Solaris servers and Exadata leading the way," said the company's co-president Safra Catz.

