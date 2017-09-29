Oracle introduces Live Experience Cloud for customer engagement

Video: Oracle takes aim at Amazon with new cloud menu

Oracle on Friday is rolling out the Oracle Live Experience Cloud, a new service that should make it easier for enterprises to engage with their customers in real-time.

The Live Experience Cloud, largely designed with mobile interactions in mind, can be integrated into web and mobile apps, and it can help modernize a company's existing call center and CRM tools.

It offers real-time communication capabilities, including HD voice, HD video and screen sharing. It can provide customer support teams with customer context across channels, as well as rules-based contextual routing for all channels. Enterprises can use it to move customers from a chatbot interaction to live assistance, or for real-time recording, search and playback. It enables integrated analytics and can give insights on individual and overall service team performance.

All told, the Live Experience Cloud should help businesses "eliminate customer friction points," Doug Suriano, SVP and GM of Oracle Communications, said in a statement. "by harnessing the power of contextual communications and real-time engagement capabilities to offer a personalized and highly interactive digital experience that builds customer loyalty and improves business outcomes."

The new offering comes a few days before the Oracle OpenWorld conference, where the tech giant will stress the various ways it's helping enterprises and industries move through their digital transformations.

Oracle claims in a recent report that 65 percent of companies agree communications embedded within cloud applications will become the dominant way of communicating with employees, suppliers and customers. Many, however, still lack the ability to do so effectively.

