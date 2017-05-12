Oracle launches API platform cloud service

The launch follows Oracle's acquisition of the API startup Apiary, which enabled Oracle to offer end-to-end API design and management capabilities.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Cloud

Oracle this week launched its API platform cloud service, a part of the Oracle Cloud platform that delivers "end-to-end capabilities for designing, prototyping, documenting, testing, and managing the proliferation of critical APIs," Oracle said in its release.

The launch follows Oracle's acquisition of Apiary, a startup that provided API development tools. The new platform effectively combines Apiary's API design and governance platform with Oracle's API management capabilities. It gives users the ability to grant external developers and partners access to data behind firewalls, insdie applications and within data stores. Developers can also manage different interfaces for different audiences. It allows for on-premise deployment, deployment in the Oracle Cloud or through third-party clouds.

"Data is the new corporate currency and APIs are critical to business modernization and agility, enabling users to easily connect and share key information across applications and devices - mobile, IoT, in the cloud or on-premises," Amit Zavery, SVP of Oracle Cloud Platform, said in a statement.

Cloud TV

How business leaders are embracing cloud services

The cloud is disrupting traditional operating models for IT departments and entire organizations.

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All