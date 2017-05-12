Oracle launches API platform cloud service

Oracle this week launched its API platform cloud service, a part of the Oracle Cloud platform that delivers "end-to-end capabilities for designing, prototyping, documenting, testing, and managing the proliferation of critical APIs," Oracle said in its release.

The launch follows Oracle's acquisition of Apiary, a startup that provided API development tools. The new platform effectively combines Apiary's API design and governance platform with Oracle's API management capabilities. It gives users the ability to grant external developers and partners access to data behind firewalls, insdie applications and within data stores. Developers can also manage different interfaces for different audiences. It allows for on-premise deployment, deployment in the Oracle Cloud or through third-party clouds.

"Data is the new corporate currency and APIs are critical to business modernization and agility, enabling users to easily connect and share key information across applications and devices - mobile, IoT, in the cloud or on-premises," Amit Zavery, SVP of Oracle Cloud Platform, said in a statement.