Oracle launches data integration cloud service

Oracle has launched a cloud-based data integration service that aims to make it easier to pool together information for analytics.

special feature Harnessing IoT in the Enterprise The tech revolution is spreading to every corner of the earth with the Internet of Things, and it's enabling data analytics and automation in ways never before imagined in business. Read More

The company outlined the Oracle Data Integrator Cloud, which aims to orchestrate the communication and data flow within enterprises. Oracle Data Integrator Cloud can pluck data from third parties in the cloud or on-premises as well as Internet of things, business applications and Web tools.

Meanwhile, integrations are available for various big data technologies such as Hive, HDFS and HBase.

According to Oracle, Data Integrator Cloud is integrated with its platform as a service efforts such as Database Cloud, Database Exadata Cloud and big Data Cloud. Pricing is metered and unmetered.

More big data: Integrated vs. specialized: Which shines the brighter light on "dark data?" | Oracle preps AI apps, next steps for data cloud | All Big Data clouds are not alike | Mix and match analytics: data, metadata, and machine learning for the win | Big Data's 2017: Can more meta thinking free us from current malaise?

Here's a look at the service architecture and a screen shot.