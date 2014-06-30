OS X Mavericks 10.9.4 out, bring wifi and reliability fixes

Apple has released OS X Mavericks 10.9.4 for Macs running OS X Mavericks 10.9.

The update brings the following improvements to the OS X platform:

Fixes an issue that prevented some Macs from automatically connecting to known wifi networks

Improves the reliability of wake from sleep

Updates Safari to 7.0.5

The wifi bug fix will be welcomed by those affected by the issue. Previous workarounds have involved deleting Bluetooth preference files, a workaround that not only wasn't permanent but also deleted the user's Bluetooth devices and other preferences.

The 300MB update can be obtained via the Software Update mehcanism built into OS X.