OzEmail goes wireless

Internet service provider OzEmail has launched a wireless broadband service based on the iBurst smart antenna technology.

The Metrowide Wireless network includes two access options -- termed Portable Broadband and Wireless Broadband -- but will only be available in Sydney and the Gold Coast from tomorrow. The company said Brisbane, Melbourne and Canberra would follow shortly. The iBurst network employs what it calls "smart antenna technology" to deliver IP-based Internet services across the 1.9GHz radio spectrum band.

The company will target both mobile users and home and small business users.

The move comes more than a month after two Internet service providers announced plans to launch services using Unwired's wireless network.