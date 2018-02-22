Packet rolls out AMD EPYC CPUs for global bare metal cloud

Packet, a leading bare metal cloud for developers and only provider of direct, on-demand access to multiple architectures without any need for virtualization or overlay networks, is expanding its line up to include AMD's high-performance no-compromise single socket EPYC 7401P processor.

Packet's new "c2.medium" offers developers and SaaS customers with access to a 24-core/48-thread EPYC processor running at 2.0Ghz (3.0Ghz max with turbo), 64GB of fast DDR4 ECC RAM, two 480GB enterprise SSDs for workloads and a fast 120GB m.2 boot SSD. On top of that you get a full 20Gbps network pipe using two 10G Mellanox Connect-X4 network cards, all for only $1 an hour, or $730 per month.

The platform supports Ubuntu 17.10 and 17.04, as well as custom iPXE scripts.

AMD offers what it calls a "no compromise" single-socket platform, with no arbitrary limitations set on I/O, or memory bandwidth and performance. This allows customers to make a no-compromise choice for underutilized servers, and benefit from lower power consumption and lower capital expenditure.

"Packet's ability to automate and deliver new hardware solutions like the AMD EPYC is a cornerstone of our value proposition," said Zachary Smith, CEO at Packet. "As the first bare metal cloud platform to provide direct developer access to EPYC, we are leading the charge to enable innovation on the next wave of datacenter hardware."

This is one of many wins that AMD has had in the server space with its single socket platforms as of late. Back in December of 2017 Baidu, the Chinese internet search provider and leader in artificial intelligence, announced the availability of AMD EPYC-powered AI, big data, and cloud computing (ABC) services.

Each EPYC processor package can support up to 2TB of DDR4 RAM over eight channels, and has 128 PCIe lanes, which means that the platform has more than two-and-a-half times the I/O density of a processor such as Intel's Xeon SP Series.

Also in December of 2017 Microsoft became the first global cloud provider to use EPYC processors in its datacenters. And back in November of the same year, the new EPYC-powered Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server set new world records for both SPECrate 2017_fp_base and SPECfp_rate2006 benchmarks.

