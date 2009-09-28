Palm Pre: $79.99 with contract, at Walmart

Well that was quick.

Over the weekend, EverythingPre took note that uber-retailer Walmart is offering Palm's latest and greatest smartphone, the Palm Pre, for only $79.99 with a two-year agreement on Sprint.

That deal comes by way of a $100 mail-in rebate, which is provided by Let's Talk, the organization that handles wireless sales for the retailer.

The deal comes right after Amazon posted the Pre for $99.99 with a two-year contract.

Are Palm and its partners gearing up to move units as we move toward the holidays? You bet.