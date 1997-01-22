Panasonic denies MMX snub

Panasonic has denied it missed the MMX boat with its CF-61 multimedia notebook launch. The CF-61 uses pre-MMX Pentium technology and was released while rivals, such as IBM, have been spilling details of MMX-driven notebooks to be launched in the near future.

Panasonic claimed that because it regards its customers as "serious multimedia users," it felt they would be better served by MPEG. "MMX is neither here nor there," said a company spokesperson, who added that despite this, Panasonic will be releasing an MMX-based range soon.

