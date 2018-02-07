Panasonic updates Toughbook 20 with faster processor, standard features

Panasonic

Panasonic on Wednesday announced updates to its Toughbook 20 rugged detachable laptop.

The 10.1-inch Toughbook 20, like its predecessor, is a 2-in-1 device that's designed to be used in the field by police, military, field service, logistics, oil and gas and transportation.

The 2018 update adds an Intel Core i5-7Y57 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.3GHz, and new standard features, to the Toughbook 20 first revealed in 2015.

With the i5-7Y57 processor, users can select 8GB or 16GB of RAM and an Intel 615 HD graphics card. Users can also choose an Intel Core M5-6Y57 vPro processor with Turbo Boost up to 2.8GHz and an Intel 515 HD graphics card.

Past a refreshed processor, Toughbook 20 adds an optional second battery as standard that can be inserted into the keyboard to double battery life to 20 hours. It also comes standard with a "bridge battery" so users can swap batteries without having to shutdown or hibernate the 3.9-pound laptop while working.

Further, every Touchbook 20 model now ships with an integrated digitizer alongside a touchscreen, an infrared webcam, rear-facing 8-megapixel camera, and 256GB SSD (up from 128GB in the older model). Panasonic also makes a 512GB SSD, magstrip, and barcode reader optional for the laptop.

Like previous Toughbook products, the updated Toughbook 20 has eSIM technology for LTE connectivity in the field. It also acts as both a traditional laptop and tablet that can be detached and used by itself or flipped 180-degrees to show content in presentation mode.

ToughBook 20 will ship with Windows 10 Pro. Panasonic also offers Windows 7 Professional as an option on models with the Intel CoreTM m5-6Y57 processor, and it only ships with a 128GB SSD.

The Toughbook 20 is now available from Panasonic resellers starting at $3,099.