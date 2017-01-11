PayPal partners with Discover for tokenization services, in-store payments

PayPal and Discover have inked a partnership making PayPal more widely available to Discover cardmembers, acquirers and merchants.

As part of the agreement, PayPal will gain access to Discover's tokenization services, which will allow PayPal customers to pay with their Discover cards to make in-store purchases at contactless-enabled merchants.

The deal also allows customers to use their Discover account via PayPal for online and in-person purchases, without customers having to link their accounts via ACH.

For PayPal, the Discover deal offers the same exposure for direct checkout as its previously announced partnerships with Visa and MasterCard. PayPal also has deals with Citi, FIS, and Facebook, among others.

"The agreement with Discover leverages each company's core assets, will add value to everyday spending, and deliver great customer experiences," said PayPal COO Bill Ready. "Discover has been a long-term strategic partner for PayPal, and we expect that collaborative relationship to continue as we work to offer our joint customers more choice and increased value online, in app and in store.

