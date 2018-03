The single board Triton chipset PCI/ISA system contains an embedded microprocessor which lets users set multiple levels of alarm. Blue Chip claims the device can predict failures by signs such as overheating and power supply problems and automatically make reboot, shutdown or other system commands.

The system is available with Pentiums from 75MHz to 166MHz, up to 128Mb RAM and S3-based graphics with 1Mb or 2Mb RAM.

Blue Chip: 01829-772000