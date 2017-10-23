Pixel XL 2 screen burn-in: Google investigates this latest display issue

Image: James Martin/CNET

Some review models of the Pixel XL 2 are suffering from screen burn-in, a phenomenon often associated with OLED displays, where frequently displayed elements of the interface, such as navigation icons and the clock, remain faintly visible when they should not.

Android Central's executive editor Alex Dobie posted an image on Twitter of the Pixel XL 2's screen on Twitter, which shows the white navigation icons are still visible when the display should be a solid gray.

Image: Alex Dobie/Twitter



While burn-in has been known to occur on OLED displays after several months, Dobie found it occurring after just one week of mild usage.

Apple was also concerned enough about burn-in on the iPhone X, its first OLED display device, to include mitigations for the effect in iOS 11.

The Pixel XL 2's OLED display is made by LG Display while the Pixel 2's OLED display is from Samsung, which has a better track record in the OLED display market. Samsung has also been working on new materials to address burn-in on its OLED TVs.

It's not clear how widespread the burn-in or image-retention issues are, but complaints about the Pixel XL 2's screen are mounting. Ars Technica's review found the Pixel XL 2 display grainy, particularly when viewing it in a dark room on the lowest brightness.

Google has already responded to negative reviews about the display, explaining that it intended for the Pixel XL 2 to render colors more naturally compared with most smartphones, which was why it added an option to add more vivid colors.

The company told Android Central it is "actively investigating" the burn-in reports and highlighted that it does test its products thoroughly before launch.

"The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings. We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report," Google said.

The good news for people who've pre-ordered the Pixel XL 2 is that the burn-in issue probably doesn't affect most units and is covered by the device's warranty.

Previous and related coverage

That Pixel 2 XL screen: Just how bad is it?

There have been a lot of complaints about the display on Google's Pixel 2 XL. Is it annoying? Sure. A showstopper? Certainly not, and here's why.

Google Pixel 2 XL review: It doesn't get any more Google than this

The Pixel 2 XL has an improved camera, new design, and new software tricks.