Pixelbook, Nintendo Switch, and electric cars in space (MobileTechRoundup show #422)

This week on MobileTechRoundup show #422 you will hear Kevin and I describe purchases where we each bought something the other has talked about actively on the show.
- Matt returned the Pixel 2, Kevin bought a Pixelbook
- Pro-Tip: You can adjust Android app font settings since the text seems to be small on Chromebooks
- Coding options for a Chromebook: Crouton, cloud IDEs and remoting into a Pi
- Matt bought a Nintendo Switch!
- Early impressions of the Apple HomePod: Sounds good but Siri isn't that smart
- Is Android about to get its version of iMessage?
- Essential gets an auto-HDR update plus the Feb security patches one day after software availability
- Amazon evolves Prime Exclusive program, removes ads and offers
- Cars. In. Space!
Running time: 71 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 81MB)
