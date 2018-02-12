Pixelbook, Nintendo Switch, and electric cars in space (MobileTechRoundup show #422)

A phone was returned while a new Chromebook and game console were purchased over the last week. There is still a lot going on as we prepare for MWC in a couple weeks.

This week on MobileTechRoundup show #422 you will hear Kevin and I describe purchases where we each bought something the other has talked about actively on the show.

  • Matt returned the Pixel 2, Kevin bought a Pixelbook
  • Pro-Tip: You can adjust Android app font settings since the text seems to be small on Chromebooks
  • Coding options for a Chromebook: Crouton, cloud IDEs and remoting into a Pi
  • Matt bought a Nintendo Switch!
  • Early impressions of the Apple HomePod: Sounds good but Siri isn't that smart
  • Is Android about to get its version of iMessage?
  • Essential gets an auto-HDR update plus the Feb security patches one day after software availability
  • Amazon evolves Prime Exclusive program, removes ads and offers
  • Cars. In. Space!

Running time: 71 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 81MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

