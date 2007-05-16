Plusnet now minus webmail

Whoops! Plusnet's little spam problem has resulted in the ISP's entire webmail service being taken offline. Indefinitely. Any of you folks experiencing this joy?

"Following a faull [sic] audit of our @Mail based Webmail service we have identified some minor security vulnerabilities that it is not possible to patch. While these potential vulnerabilities have not been exploited we are not prepared to compromise on customer security so we are immediately taking our Webmail service offline," says the update. Fair enough, but ouch.

More info on this ongoing saga can be found here.