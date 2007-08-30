Podcast: Vista SP1, Acer + Gateway, Earthlink's woes and more...

This week on the Dan & David Show my Between the Lines colleague Larry Dignan fills in for the vacationing David Berlind. We discuss the news this week about Vista Service Pack 1 coming out in beta soon. There are enough fixes and changes to make you wonder if you should be running Vista today.

We also talk about landscape changes in the PC market as Acer scoops up Gateway, Sun's long-term focus on emerging markets and Earthlink's meltdown.

