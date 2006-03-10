Politics site traffic up 18% in February 2006 after Dick Cheney shooting accident

Dick Cheney's shooting accident increased traffic to political Web sites by 18% to 6.4 mln visitors, comScore reports. February 2006 traffic gains marked the biggest increase in the category since Hurricane Katrina coverage drove people to the Web in September 2005. Among the top gaining sites in the Politics category for the month were AnnCoulter.org, which increased 273% to 512,000 visitors, and RealClearPolitics.com, which increased 167% to 382,000 visitors.