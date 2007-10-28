Popularity of these 10 posts tells me you hate it when big companies screw consumers like you

I was going through some server logs of our most-read and most-popular posts, when this realization hit me:

You're really, REALLY interested in those cases when big business, dumb corporate policy, or the errant actions of incompetent customer "service" types screw consumers.

How can I count the ways? Over recent months, some of our most clicked on and commented-on posts have been:

Dell's offshoring of Tier 1 tech support and that policy's inconsistency with their stance as a patriotic company;

SprintNextel's policy firing customers (including military members) who roam too much and/or ask too many questions;

Comcast's apparent packet-thwarting, and in an unrelated incident, how one fed-up Comcast subscriber unilaterally decided it's Hammer Time;

Verizon's opt-out policy about selling customer (that could be you) data to third parties;

An airline employee telling a passenger to turn their iPhone movie off- even though the device was in airplane mode and posed no threat to pilot-to-Air Traffic Control communications;

Big Music obtaining a $222,000 judgment against a making-ends-meet, young single mother of two children;

AT&T's (now revised, thankfully) contract language indicating subscribers could be terminated for actions that "tend to damage" the company's reputation.

Apple's inconsistent, and arguably customer-screwing iPhone pricing.

Dish Network/AT&Ts initial demands (also rescinded, thankfully) that a customer with a home trashed in the SoCal fires pony up $300 for a Dish Network receiver lost in the fire

I could name more, but I don't really need to in order to make my point.

I have to think a common thread runs through your interest in all these posts.

My server logs tell me you are highly interested in such reports.

It is easy for me to suspect you are, because in your comments as well as your clicks, you tend to root for the consumer against arbitrary big companies.

Is that the reason you click on these types of posts?

More important, what does that tell us as a society about how big companies sometimes are not nice to us?

I'd love to read some of your responses.