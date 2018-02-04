Pre-order the $800 Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the US: $150 gift card offer included

The 10 best smartphones of 2017 Apple and Google recently announced new 2017 phones, but even these phones can't surpass Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 8. Read More

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is not launching with a carrier in the US, but that may be a good thing as customers end up with a device free of US carrier bloatware and restrictions on timely software updates. Today, you can pre-order the Mate 10 Pro with delivery expected in a couple week.

You can pre-order the Huawei Mate 10 Pro now in midnight blue or titanium gray from Best Buy, B&H Photo and Video, Amazon, and Newegg for $799.99. Each store also offers a $150 store gift card or gift certficate to use on a futurue purchase so the effective price of the Mate 10 Pro is $650. This is an outstanding price for a flagship phone that has it all.

You can also pre-order the Mate 10 Porsche Design model for $1,225, but there is now $150 offer with this model.

The US version of the Mate 10 Pro does not have a dual-SIM card slot. We are getting a US version in hand for testing this week and are planning to focus on performance on the US T-Mobile network as compared to the international model. Specifications for the US Mate 10 Pro include:

Processor : Kirin 970, octa-core with Mali G72-MP2 GPU

: Kirin 970, octa-core with Mali G72-MP2 GPU Display : 6.0 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution 18:9 OLED (402 ppi)

: 6.0 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution 18:9 OLED (402 ppi) Operating system : Huawei EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8 Oreo

: Huawei EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8 Oreo RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB internal

: 128GB internal Cameras : Rear dual 20 megapixel mono and 12 megapixel RGB cameras with OIS and f/1.6 aperture. Front 8 megapixel camera with f/2.0.

: Rear dual 20 megapixel mono and 12 megapixel RGB cameras with OIS and f/1.6 aperture. Front 8 megapixel camera with f/2.0. Battery : 4,000 mAh

: 4,000 mAh Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm and 178 grams

There are many reasons to choose a Mate 10 Pro for business use in the US. It is particuarly compelling to use the Mate 10 Pro to power your computing experience without a PC with a single HDMI cable.

The integrated artificial intelligence in the camera is also impressive. We can look ahead to more developments from Huawei when it comes to the neural processing unit as well.