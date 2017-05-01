Private equity firm to acquire Jive Software

The private equity firm ESW Capital is acquiring enterprise collaboration company Jive Software, the companies announced Monday.

In a deal valued at $462 million, Jive will become part of the Aurea family of companies. Aurea, launched in 2012, has already acquired nine businesses. It acquires and overhauls software companies to "optimize the end-to-end customer journey across a diverse range of industries."

"Jive, in combination with Aurea, enables us to bring customer experience and employee and customer engagement together. We look forward to helping Jive clients get the maximum value out of their investment with Jive," said Aurea CEO Scott Brighton in a statement. "Everything we do is driven by our singular core value of client success."

Under the terms of the agreement, Aurea will offer $5.25 in cash per share for all of the outstanding shares of Jive common stock, which is 20 percent above Jive's average closing stock price over the past three months. The transaction is expected to be finalized in June.

The enterprise collaboration space has become increasingly competitive in recent years. Newer companies like Slack have overshadowed leading vendors like Jive in some key areas, such as third-party application integrations. Meanwhile, major companies like Microsoft, Cisco, and Facebook are now all offering their own useful collaboration tools.

