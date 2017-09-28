Private Internet Access is a leading VPN at a great deal (​ZDNet Academy)

We all have locks for our cars and deadbolts for our houses; why wouldn't we have a safeguard for our internet? The fact of the matter is that most of our valuables are online -- our address, credit card information, and other personal information. It's all floating around out there in cyberspace, which is why it is crucial to start using a virtual private network (VPN).

As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, VPNs have gotten better at providing a barrier between your connected device or devices and the nefarious internet world at large. In essence, they serve as a proxy, allowing you to anonymously appear anywhere around the world. Like a lawyer, a VPN client works as an intermediary, shielding any browsing requests from scrutiny to greater ensure your security.

There's good reason why many businesses, as well as individuals, are employing VPNs in today's digital world. Protecting sensitive information and allowing remote access to employees are two issues that continue to increase in importance, year over year. A top-notch VPN service handles both with ease.

What really sets the Private Internet Access VPN apart from others is its refusal to log any user data. But what does that mean? Simply put, it means that you can browse the internet completely anonymously. Anonymity and privacy are not the same thing. Privacy allows a user to defend against mass surveillance by governmental or private corporations, whereas anonymity provides the user with complete confidentiality. Your internet service provider won't see what you're up to, and even Private Internet Access itself will remain in the dark of your browsing activity.

Furthermore, Private Internet Access' VPN service comes with several additional tools and features to enhance your experience. One such useful tool is a Kill Switch that terminates all internet-connected applications if ever the VPN were to be abruptly disconnected. It also features the enhanced ad- and tracker-blocking tool, MACE, which disables advertisements and trackers used by many companies to trace your browsing history to more effectively (and creepily) market products and services to you. Plus, unlike many other VPN services, Private Internet Access allows the use of P2P file-sharing networks and BitTorrent, enabling you to share and receive files en masse.

ZDNet Academy is a training and certification area on ZDNet and TechRepublic, offered in partnership with StackCommerce. ZDNet may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products and services offered by our partners.