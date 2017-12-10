Pro Voice with Alexa, $200 Honor 7X, Windows 10 on ARM (MobileTechRoundup #416)

After six order cancellations, I finally have a Pixel 2XL in hand and in MobileTechRoundup show #416 we started with a discussion of my experiences so far.
- Matt's Pixel 2 XL is here. Is it a keeper?
- Ears on with the 66 Audio Pro Voice powered by Alexa
- Honor 7x and Honor View 10
- Essential Phone 360 camera and updates
- Kevin decided not to wait for the Apple AirPower charger
- Do you need a crypto currency app?
- All about blockchain and Bitcoin in 15 minutes
- Smart Pivot Tables come to Google Sheets
- Windows 10 on ARM is nearly here and looks great
Running time: 65 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 74MB)
