Productivity in the Cloud (infographic)

Cloud Strategies for Smarter IT
Choosing software as a service over local installations is almost a no-brainer, and increasing numbers of enterprises are realizing the benefits and making the switch. In this infographic, we look at the growth trends around office productivity suites delivered via the cloud and outline the important features you need to keep users happy and ensure a successful integration.