Project Origin: Microsoft and UW's file system prototype

Another day, another file system prototype. A video of a sponsored project between Microsoft and UW IxD (University of Washington Interaction Division) has recently surfaced. Project "Origin" showcases ideas for a new file system that appears to make use of the cloud; thus, creating a new seamless experience between multiple devices. To quote:

Origin connects you with your files - it is a file management system that tags your data using contextual markers the way your brain does. It delivers what you want, when you want it and makes it easy to find everything else.

Along with UI and UX ideas to support how one might interact with this new file system, the video below showcases the fruit of their prototyping labor (personally, I had a good chuckle at the Star Wars bit):

Project brief: With the proliferation of mobile devices, cameras and other sensors combined with cloud computing and pervasive connectivity, the technologies exist to greatly simplify the ability to get connected and stay connected. How can we design for experiences that leverage these technologies to create new opportunities to engage with others in ever more meaningful ways?