Promise Technology unleashes new high-performance storage devices

Promise Technology has unveiled a portable Thunderbolt 3 RAID device and an all-flash array for enterprise users.

Must read: Apple's big $1,000+ iPhone gamble

Let's begin with the Thunderbolt 3 RAID, called the Pegasus3 M4, which is marketed as "the fastest Thunderbolt 3 RAID storage you can find!"

The Pegasus3 M4 offers 4 terabytes of storage and comes in two flavors - the Pegasus3 M4 M.2 which can take up to eight M.2 SATA flash modules or the Pegasus3 M4 SFF SSD which can house with four 2.5-inch SATA HDDs or SSDs.

Pegasus3 M4 highlights:

Supports maximum 2800 MB/s throughput allowed by

Thunderbolt 3 interface

1-meter Active Thunderbolt3 cable included

Supports MacOS and Windows

Kensington Security Slot

Fully support for ACPI

EFI supported for MacOS boot

Kensington Security Slot

Power charging support

Weighing in at 5.5 Kg, Promise claim that the Pegasus3 M4 "fits easily in your backpack or handbag!"

The Promise All Flash Array EFA5310 is a totally different beast. This is an ultra-high performance unit aimed at the enterprise market and is designed to lower server CPU I/O wait times.

According to Promise, on average users sees over 90 percent reductions in power and cooling requirement.

The EFA5310 features high-bandwidth with a transfer rate greater than 12.8 GB/s, sub-millisecond latency, and is scalable up to 1 petabyte of storage (a petabyte is 1,000 terabytes). Suggested applications include:

Transactional Workloads, Databases,

OLTP, Analytics

Latency sensitive applications

Real-time "Big Data Analytics"

Virtualized Server and VDI

High Bandwidth applications

Backup and DR target

Rich Media Workload

The EFA5310 comes in four capacity tiers - 11, 22, 46, and 92 terabytes, and users can add expansion AFA shelves in steps of 11, 22, 46, 92 terabytes.

See also: