Protecting Your Clouds: Business and IT Considerations (webinar)

In 2017, CBS Interactive's Tech Pro Research surveyed ZDNet and TechRepublic readers in the United States to engage them about their current cloud security operations and future priorities.

After gathering detailed insights into the concerns and plans of both C-level executives and endpoint, networking and DevOps professionals, CBS Interactive is proud to present "Protecting Your Clouds: Business and IT Considerations", a live, interactive webcast with key industry analysts who can help you plan your IT strategy into the future.

Join CBS Interactive Distinguished Lecturer David Gewirtz, author of The Flexible Enterprise, Forbes' Chief Insights Officer Bruce Rogers, and SVP of Public Cloud at Palo Alto Networks Dean Darwin on Wednesday, November 8 at 11a PST / 2p EST in a lively discussion about the ever-increasing need for cloud security and how you can protect your organization in a world of challenging threats. Areas of discussion include:

Key Survey Results

Creating a Cyber Secure Culture

Why Cyber Security is Everyone's Responsibility

Why Enterprise Security in Public Cloud

Public Cloud Shared Security Model

