​Qualcomm and Line team up for Clova AI platform

Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip will power Internet of Things devices that use Naver and Line's Clova AI platform.

Internet of Things (IoT) devices made by Korean search giant Naver will be powered by Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip (SoC) going forward, under a strategic partnership in artificial intelligence announced by the companies.

In addition, Clova, an AI platform co-developed by Naver and its chat app subsidiary Line, will be expanded to smartphones by Qualcomm at a later date, the companies said.

Line is planning on launching a voice-recognition speaker branded Wave -- which will be powered by the company's voice-activated digital assistant Clova -- later this year, and is thereafter aiming to launch Champ, a portable voice-activated speaker from Line's chat app, which is expected to take an emoticon-like form.

Wave is currently powered by Qualcomm's APQ8009 quad-core 1.3GHz Snapdragon 212 platform.

Qualcomm has been increasingly focused on IoT, last month unveiling its Mesh Networking Platform, based on the IPQ40x8/9 network SoC, which is designed to control and improve the use of IoT devices in the home.

The Mesh platform includes the Qualcomm IoT Connectivity feature suite -- designed for the simultaneous use of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, CSRmesh, and 802.15.4-based technologies -- its Wi-Fi Self-Organizing (SON) feature suite, and cloud-based diagnostics and analytics.

Qualcomm last week also announced a new line of products including an audio SoC platform, a smart audio platform, and an amplifier chipset for headphones and speakers.

Its smart audio platform is optimised for processing within AI-based speakers that use APQ8009 and APQ8017 chips.

It will power speakers launched in the third quarter of the year, the company said.

