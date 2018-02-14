Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, bumping download capacity to 2Gbps

Video: Qualcomm reveals results of major LTE-guided drone test

Qualcomm made a number of announcements at its 5G Day event in San Diego, Calif., last week. One announcement was made for its new Snapdragon X24 LTE modem that is built on a 7-nanometer FinFET process and bumps support up to 2Gbps.

The new X24 LTE modem is designed to provide users with fast speeds and valuable coverage as 5G networks start launching in 2019. We will see phones with both the X50 5G modem and X24 LTE modem for a few years until 5G is ubiquitous.

The X24 LTE modem supports up to 7x carrier aggregation and 4x4 MIMO on up to five aggregated LTE carriers. There are also several other technological enhancements in the modem to provide users with an optimal wireless experience.

The Snapdragon X24 LTE modem has started sampling to customers, with the first commercial devices expected by the end of 2018.

