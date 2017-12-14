Qualcomm, Cognitive Systems partnership brings smart home controls to mesh networks

Qualcomm and Cognitive Systems have inked a partnership that aims to bring smart home insights to mesh networking devices.

Specifically, Cognitive Systems'Aura WiFi Motion technology will now be offered as a standard option for customers developing products based on the Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform.

The Aura WiFi Motion technology is already commercially available via the Aura smart home monitoring platform. The system works by placing beacon sensors in electrical outlets around a home. The beacons monitor motion by detecting ripples in wireless signals and will monitor the homeowner of any unusual activity.

As part of the Qualcomm Mesh Networking platform, OEMs and broadband carriers will have the ability to incorporate smart home controls into their products without the need for design changes or additional hardware.

"Our vision for mesh networks as a central foundation for smart home innovation is exemplified by innovations like those invented by Cognitive Systems with its Aura WiFi Motion," said Qualcomm's Rahul Patel, SVP & GM of the firm's Connectivity Business unit.

The Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform, released earlier this year, is based on the IPQ40x8/9 network system-on-chip (SoC), already used in a number of mesh network products available today.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Qualcomm: Mesh networking is the future of smart homes

Qualcomm's Rahul Patel believes mesh networking is critical to the future of home Wi-Fi -- as long as ISPs learn to see its value.

Qualcomm announces 'always connected' Windows 10 mobile PCs

Windows 10 is coming to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile PC platform.

Bluetooth gets mesh functionality to enable industrial-grade device networks

The industrial IoT is a major target for Bluetooth's new mesh networking support, along with smart buildings and cities.