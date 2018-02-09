Qualcomm ramps up IoT business in Brazil

Qualcomm is placing its bets in the development of the local Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, with two noteworthy announcements made this week.

The company has signed an agreement with the government of the Brazilian state of São Paulo to implement a factory under a joint venture with Taiwanese company USI focused on production of processors geared at IoT applications.

According to Qualcomm, the idea is to start manufacturing activities in 2020. The factory will be located in the technology hub of Campinas.

In addition, the company has also announced its intentions to launch a reference center for the development of smart cities products in Brazil.

According to the chipmaker, the initiative is aimed at "fostering the IoT ecosystem and accelerate its adoption in Brazil" as well as demonstrating the value of the innovations and providing support to mayors in the application of the technology to public services.

The R&D center will be built under a public-private partnership with a local university or research center that is yet to be selected.

"IoT can improve the productivity of the country, in addition to opening great economic opportunities and improving quality of life," said Rafael Steinhauser, senior vice president and president of Qualcomm for Latin America.

"With solutions being developed locally, we have a greater capacity to meet Brazil's specific demands for the implementation of the technology," Steinhauser added.

Last year, Qualcomm also announced a partnership with IT services firm Logicalis to create an IoT product and service offering geared at Brazilian clients.

The Brazilian government has recently launched a national strategy detailing the policies and action plan for the deployment of IoT technologies in the country.

The market for applications and hardware based on the IoT approach is set to generate $3,29 billion in Brazil by 2021, according to a study by consulting firm Frost and Sullivan.