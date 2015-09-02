Qualcomm's custom Kryo core promises 2x performance, power efficiency in mobiles

Qualcomm outlined the final piece of its Snapdragon 820 puzzle on Wednesday, detailing its custom CPU core called Kyro.

Kryo is Qualcomm's 64-bit processor that works with the company's Adreno 530 GPU and Hexagon 680 DSP as part of the Snapdragon 820 chip. The company promises both a performance and a battery boost in devices that use the system-on-a-chip:

"Kryo is being manufactured on the latest 14nm FinFET technology and is designed to reach speeds up to 2.2 GHz. With Kryo CPU and Snapdragon 820, you can expect up to 2 times the performance and up to 2 times the power efficiency when compared with the Snapdragon 810 processor."

This isn't a new approach for Qualcomm. Previously, the company designed its Krait CPU core by tweaking the basic ARM architecture available to all ARM Holdings partners. Krait found its way into the Snapdragon 800, 801, and 805 chips -- as well as some lower end SOCs -- back in 2012.

In 2015, however, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 was built using the standard ARM core as the company was still developing Kryo. The downside to doing so was not standing out from the crowd by differentiating the processor. Qualcomm also faced some criticisms about its 810 chip not being thermally efficient, leading to reports of devices overheating.

In addition to the new hardware capabilities, Qualcomm is adding its Symphony System Manager technology.

This, the company says, will help manage computing tasks optimally between the CPU, GPU and DSP. Last week, Qualcomm noted that the Snapdragon 820 will also protect against malware at the hardware level. Look for the 820 in consumer devices to be introduced in early 2016