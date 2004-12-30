Quality is job 1,and job 1.1 too

Concepts such as quality assurance and testing have been rare in the Web services world. Surveys I have conducted find that less than a third of Web services developers apply QA and testing to their services. Web services applications need the same rigorous quality assurance that any software program receives; or for that matter, any product or service that will be consumed by others. In this Q&A, Wayne Ariola, vice president of corporate development for Parasoft, talks about some of these issues.



Sometimes, this lesson smacks us upside the head, as it did the U.S. auto industry in the late 1970s. The traditional formula was to produce cars "as fast as possible, and fixing problems at the end of the production line. The Japanese came into the U.S. market and were fixing the problem by going back into the process and fixing the process." Don't just fix the errors, but fix the process, Ariola says. QA and testing will be critical as we rely more on code reuse and loosely coupled architectures that depend on code others have written and are responsible for.

















