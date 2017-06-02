Raspberry Pi's tiny but beefy rival: UP Core can run full Windows 10

Image: UP

UP has launched a crowd-funding campaign for its new developer board, the Intel-powered QuadCore x86 UP Core.

The UP Core claims the title as the "smallest quad-core x86 single board computer in the world", and measuring just 56.5mm x 66mm (2.22in x 2.6in), it's about half the size of a smartphone, and a thumb-length shorter than the Raspberry Pi 3.

The device can run full Windows 10, Windows IoT Core, Android Marshmallow, and Linux options, including Ubuntu, ubilinux, and Yocto. UP Core runs on a the Intel Atom x5-Z8350 QuadCore, aka Cherry Trail, offering a newer CPU than Intel's own Minnowboard.

The UP Core is available in 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB RAM variants. The 1GB with 16GB eMMC storage unit is available for the early-bird price of €69 ($89), while the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage version is available for €85 ($95), again for early birds. If you pledge €129 ($145) or more, you'll get the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage. Prices exclude shipping.

With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, the UP Core comes with a USB port, HDMI port, and 5V DC jack. It also has 100-pin I/O connector for up to three stackable expansions, compared with the 40-pin GPIO on the previously released standard UP board.

UP also has high- and low-speed expansion boards for the UP Core as well as a custom chassis, which can be acquired as a package with pledges above €195.

Though 2GB isn't much memory to run a PC, the UP Core will function as a simple, pocket-sized computer once a monitor, keyboard, and mouse are attached, as UP developers have demonstrated in this video of it booting up Windows 10.

The UP Core is UP's third and tiniest developer board, following the UP and the UP2.

The device is available on Kickstarter with an estimated shipping date of August for the 16GB units, and October for larger storage options.

