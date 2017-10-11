Razer teases what's likely a mobile device as its 'biggest unveiling'

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

It appears gaming device maker Razer is getting ready to reveal something big. Actual, if you take a closer look at the teaser image the company posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, it's something small.

In its cryptic post on Twitter Razer, a company best known for gaming computers and accessories included a photo of someone holding what looks like a phone or tablet, with the screen illuminating his face.

The tagline of "Watch for our biggest unveiling" and a link directing followers to a sign-up page were also included.

If Razer does indeed announce a mobile device, it shouldn't come as a surprise. The company acquired Nextbit, makers of the Robin smartphone, in January 2017.

Since then, Nextbit halted sales and support of its smartphone and we've yet to see anything materialize from the acquisition. That said, we could be just a few short weeks away from seeing just how Razer plans to enter the mobile market, which will undoubtedly have a gaming flair to it.