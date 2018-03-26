Red Hat Q4 tops estimates

Red Hat said subscription revenue was up 22 percent year over year to $683 million.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Open Source

Red Hat delivered better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results on Monday bolstered by continued growth in subscription revenue.

what's hot on zdnet

The open-source software company reported a net loss of $12.5 million, or seven cents per share. As with other earnings reports this quarter, Red Hat attributes the unusual net loss to recent US tax reform.

Meantime, Red Hat said non-GAAP earnings for Q4 were 91 cents per share on revenue of $772 million, up 23 percent year over year.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 81 cents per share with $761.6 million in revenue.

Bolstering Red Hat's solid quarter was subscription revenue growth of 22 percent year over year to $683 million. The bulk of subscription revenue came from infrastructure-related products, while application-development related technologies accounted for the rest. Red Hat said application-development revenue was up 39 percent above last year.

"Red Hat continued to expand its position with customers as a trusted adviser and strategic technology partner, enabling initiatives focused on digital transformation and cloud computing," said Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst. "This position helped drive a 50 percent year-over-year increase in the number of deals over $1 million during the fourth quarter, as we benefited from strong cross selling and high renewal rates within our top deals."

For the current quarter, Red Hat expects revenue between $800 million to $810 million with earnings at 68 cents per share. Analysts expect revenue of $795 million with earnings of 72 cents a share.

Shares of Red Hat were up around five percent in after hours trading.

More Tech Earnings

Related Topics:

Tech Industry Enterprise Software Linux Developer Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All